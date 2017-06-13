Leitrim Village Blueway 5K

The annual Leitrim Village Summer 5Km run/walk will be held on Saturday June 17, at 6pm with a new course being used incorporating the fabulous Shannon Blueway track.

Registration will open at 5pm in Leitrim National School. There will be cash prizes available to the first 3 males/females to cross the line. First 50 finishers times will be recorded.

Prizes for first locals and under 16s as well as medals for first 30 primary school children to cross the line.

Light refreshments immediately after in Beirne's of Battlebridge where the prize presentation will take place.

Entry fee is €10 per adult, €5 per under 16 and €20 per family.

All funds raised will go to the Parents Association of Leitrim NS which raises much needed funds to assist the school in purchasing much needed equipment.

After all the presentations, we are holding a fundraising Barbecue for the Parents Association where we would encourage families to stay on and enjoy the food and company at Beirne's.

We hope parents and families not inclined to partake in the fun run would also join in what should be a great occasion. €10 per adult for the Barbecue and €20 per family.