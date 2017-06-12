Connacht GAA announce ticket details for Roscommon v Leitrim clash

Connacht GAA have announced ticket details for Sunday's Connacht Championship semi-final match in Hyde Park between Leitrim and Roscommon.

The afternoon's entertainment will commence at 1pm with the meeting of Leitrim and Roscommon in the U-17 Championship and will be followed at 3.30pm with the meeting of the Leitrim and Roscommon senior teams.

Tickets are available from Leitrim and Roscommon County Boards as well as the Connacht GAA Centre. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.gaatickets.ie.

Tickets are priced €25 for stand tickets and €20 for terrace tickets. OAP/Students will be entitled to €10 discount at the Refund Stile with relevant Student/OAP I.D. card only.