Leitrim Masters set for Roscommon game

A challenge game against Roscommon Masters will take place in Ballyleague (Roscommon side of Lanesboro) next Sunday morning, with a throw in scheduled for 11am.

This is to allow anyone wishing to attend the Connacht Minor and Senior games in The Hyde time to get there. We are still in the early stages of assembling the panel and we want to keep the momentum gained from our first match in London which went extremely well.

We hope that all those wishing to play this year make the effort to attend. New faces will get a good welcome on the day, so if you're 40 and still have that unsatisfied burning ambition do come along.

Please note that this is not just open to former county players.We have players from all levels of achievement. If anyone is not receiving texts please contact James Breslin (086 2513837), Martin McHugh (087 227 2577), Pat Flanagan (086 6862764) or Steve Dolan (087 9165338 or on Facebook).

Players new and not so new are asked to be at the venue 10:30. Tea and sandwiches are being provided afterwards. We hope to be out again quickly after, for another challenge, with Sligo the possible opponents. Even those who can't attend Sunday are asked to make contact.

Remember lads, that you will get out what you put in and we're intent in really giving the All Ireland one hell of a go.The work has started already so jump on board as this train is leaving the station. See you all soon.