Sligo/Leitrim one game away from Kennedy Cup glory

Philip Rooney

Manorhamilton's Peter Maguire is among the Sligo/Leitrim players who will be taking part in the final of the Kennedy Cup, which is scheduled for a 2pm kick off this afternoon.

The Umbro Kennedy Cup tournament is held annually in Limerick University when each of the 32 affiliated Leagues enters a squad of twenty U-14 year old players to compete over an entire week with additional competitions for those teams which do not progress to the latter stages of the Kennedy Cup itself.

Sligo/Leitrim advanced to today's final following a heart-stopping 10-9 penalty shoot-out win over the Galway league.

After the semi-final win Sligo/Leitrim manager John McAteer paid tribute to his players when speaking to former Republic of Ireland international Keith Andrews.

The Sligo Rovers players have passed on their best wishes to the team ahead of this afternoon's final