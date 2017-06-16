Kennedy Cup Final
Sligo/Leitrim one game away from Kennedy Cup glory
Manorhamilton's Peter Maguire is among the Sligo/Leitrim players who will be taking part in the final of the Kennedy Cup, which is scheduled for a 2pm kick off this afternoon.
The Umbro Kennedy Cup tournament is held annually in Limerick University when each of the 32 affiliated Leagues enters a squad of twenty U-14 year old players to compete over an entire week with additional competitions for those teams which do not progress to the latter stages of the Kennedy Cup itself.
Sligo/Leitrim advanced to today's final following a heart-stopping 10-9 penalty shoot-out win over the Galway league.
After the semi-final win Sligo/Leitrim manager John McAteer paid tribute to his players when speaking to former Republic of Ireland international Keith Andrews.
We won..what a team...10-9 on penalties..!!! Through to the finals for the first time ever! @SlyouthsO @oceanfmsport @rusler18 #kennedycup pic.twitter.com/i4LwisK2YG— Cllr Marie Casserly. (@Marie_Casserly) June 15, 2017
#KennedyCup Final Good luck to @ManorRangers Peter Maguire. Well done to Peter and his family on a great week so far pic.twitter.com/aLmxQESVao— Leitrim Co Council (@leitrimcoco) June 16, 2017
The Sligo Rovers players have passed on their best wishes to the team ahead of this afternoon's final
@SlyouthsO BEST OF LUCK TODAY ! From all at the #bitored squad, staff and committee! Bring it home pic.twitter.com/K3Gvt0zG0K— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) June 16, 2017
