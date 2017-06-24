We couldn't be a happier camp - Diarmuid Murtagh

Rumours of discontent in the Roscommon camp appear to be greatly exaggerated if the performance of Diarmuid Murtagh and co last Sunday is anything to go by, writes John Connolly.

When it was put to the St. Faithleach’s full-forward that Roscommon had to endure a lot of loose talk in the build-up to Sunday’s semi-final, Diarmuid’s response was emphatic - “I think you could see there we couldn’t be a happier camp and that is true and that is all I’m going to say on that.

“We are a very happy camp with great respect for our management. We’re really tight knitted as players, I think eight started there was in the U21 Final three years ago so we are a very tight group.”

Roscommon came with a simple mission and even a record breaking win over Leitrim seemed to mean little to Murtagh - “I didn’t know that. It is great but we didn’t come here to break any records, we came here to get the win and if that was by a point, so be it, we just wanted to get back into a Connacht Final and have a crack at Galway.

“We came here to win and that is what we did. Semi-Finals are there to be won and we’re happy to be back in a Connacht Final.

“I suppose we couldn’t have got a better start, going four nil up but the goal gave them a bit of drive and it was important we got the first score after that goal to settle us again and thankfully we pushed on from there.”

As for his own display last Sunday, Diarmuid was not happy despite the full-forward being in the running for man of the match - “I don’t know if I’m happy or not, I went out of the game a lot in the second half but we know well we have to improve a lot if we are going to be even competitive in a Connacht Final. We just have to train hard know for the next few weeks.”