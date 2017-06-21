An Tostal Festival Races in Drumshanbo

This Sunday, June 25, Drumshanbo Athletic Club stage their annual An Tostal Festival Road Race in Drumshanbo, starting at the Mayflower at 1pm.

A very popular event with two events, a 10K and a 5K fun run/walk along with a children’s scavenger hunt, registration will take place for the chipped & time races from 11 am. First prize winner in the 10k will receive €80 kindly sponsored by Jinnys Bakery. A set of Polarized Sunglasses for the first male and female home in the 10k kindly sponsored by Focal Point Opticians.

Trophies will also be presented for first, second and third in both the male and female categories in the 10k event. There is a €40 cash prize for the 5k winner kindly sponsored by Talk n Tech. Again, trophies will also be presented for first, second and third in both the male and female categories in the 5k event, prizes also for under 18 winners.

All children who participate in the Scavenger Hunt will receive a prize. All runners who register will be entered into a draw to win the fabulous prize of an Huawei B1 Talkband sponsored by Talk n Tech.

Entry fee is €10 for the 10k and 5k, with €3 entry for the Scavenger Hunt. Please come along, bring the family and friends and support An Tostal and Drumshanbo Athletic Club next Sunday, June 25.