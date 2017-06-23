Leitrim NS Parents Association 5Km

Last Saturday we had a huge turnout of runners/walkers and strollers for the annual summer canal 5Km.

With a change to the course where the runners ran from Battlebridge to Drumleague Bridge and back down the Blueway path to Battlebridge.

On a bright sunny evening the conditions were ideal but taxing on the runners. Clive Glancy ensured no one could blame him for getting sunburned waiting for him as he crossed the finish line in 17 min 2 seconds.

Not far behind was Aidan Flynn followed by Ken da Silva. There were a lot of good runners and the women's race saw Paula Mollaghan victorious ahead of Emily Whitney and Chris Nee.

The U16 boys race was won by Aaron Farrell who ran a super race and just kept Bobby Hanrahan from taking the trophy. Catherine Cullen took the girls prize with a great run.

First locals home were the Ronan O’Rourke and Caroline Finn. It was great to see so many young competitors in the race, almost 80.

On behalf of the Parents Association Committee can I say a huge thank you to all the volunteers who made Saturday such a special day, to the participants for bringing their radiance and making the atmosphere brilliant.

Thank you to Joe, Eilish and all at Beirne's of Battlebridge for being wonderful hosts and to the race sponsors MG Plumbing, Bright Buttons Creche, Johnny Gill Electrical, Declan Deegan, Beirne's of Battlebridge and our main sponsor KWooD.ie (Pauric and Patricia Keane, Kilclare) who made running the event so much easier.

Thanks to all who helped at the registration, stewarding, timekeeping and refreshments, your help was invaluable. Thanks to Richie Doran and Frank Whitney for their help in ensuring the race was a success.

Results: Men: 1. Clive Glancy, 2. Aidan Flynn, 3. Ken Da Silva; Local: Ronan O’Rourke; U16: Aaron Farrell; Ladies: 1. Paula Mollaghan, 2. Emily Whitney, 3. Chris Nee; Local: Caroline Finn; U16: Catherine Cullen

Well done to all our prize winners. Let's hope we see you all next year.