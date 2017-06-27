Leitrim Darts news

A good turnout last Sunday in Jackie’s of Ballinamore for trial number five.

Thanks to Kathryn McTague and Jackie McTague for their wonderful hospitality, sponsorship and food provided. After the round robin the current rankings updated are as follows:

Table: 1 Liam Aldridge 97, 2 Colm Beirne 95, 3 Johnny McGovern 77, 4 Steven Gannon 76, 5 Eamon McGovern 72, 6 Ray Mulvey 72, 7 Ady Somers 70, 8 Wayne Roberts 69, 9 Colm Mulvey 68, 10 Robert Mulvey 65, 11 Brian Beirne 63, 12 Frank Mulvey 60, 13 Michael Crosbie 55, 14 Aidan McCormack 55, 15 Mickey Gannon 55, 16 Brendan McCormack 53, 17 Colin Hopper 46, 18 Gene Connelly 46, 19 David Reynolds 46.

A singles event followed and the current Leitrim number 1 Liam Aldridge proved why he is so by defeating Ray Mulvey in the final. Thanks to Pauline Crosbie , who as always ran both events without a hitch.

Trial number six sees us move to Dromahair on Sunday July 9, and The Clubhouse is the venue. Boards open from 2pm and first games off at 3pm sharp. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

Jackies 8 Nighter

A great turnout of 22 for week 1 of this popular event. Winner on the night was Aodhagan O'Neill from Cavan who beat Damien McGovern from Fermanagh in the final. All wasn't lost for Damien who took away a bottle of Smirnoff for the highest checkout with a 121. Week 2 takes place this Friday with first games off at 10pm sharp.