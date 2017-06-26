BREAKING: Leitrim to face Carlow in All-Ireland Qualifiers

Leitrim will face Carlow away from home in the second round of the All-Ireland Football Championship Qualifiers on the weekend of July 8 & 9, after the draw on Monday morning.

With Leitrim looking to recover from the pummeling against Roscommon, they couldn't have asked for much more as they avoided the big guns and will face a fellow Division 4 side.

The only fly in the ointment is the fact that the game will take place in Netwatch Cullen Park meaning an away trip but manager Brendan Guckian will be quite happy with the draw.

The counties met in the Allianz League Division 4 campaign in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada back in March with Leitrim emerging with a two point win on a 2-14 to 2-12 scoreline.

The draw has gone down well in both counties on Twitter with Leitrim's famed playwright Seamus O'Rourke summing up the mood of the county's fans with

Not dead yet.... — Seamus O'Rourke (@seamus_orourke) June 26, 2017

In Carlow, the response was also positive

Carlow at home to Leitrim in the football qualifier draw #as good as could be expected #carlow — Pat Deering (@PatDeeringTD) June 26, 2017