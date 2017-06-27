Top GAA stars set for Boyle fundraiser

Leitrim selector John O'Mahony is among a host of top GAA names confirmed for this Friday's 'Road to Croker' which is being organised by the Boyle GAA club.

O'Mahony's achievements in the GAA include reaching the All-Ireland final with Mayo in 1989, winning the Connacht Championship with Leitrim in 1994 and winning the All-Ireland with Galway in 1998 and 2001.

Among the other guests confirmed for 'The Road to Croker' are former Derry forward and RTE pundit Joe Brolly, former Roscommon goalkeeper Shane Curran and Connacht Council secretary John Prenty.

The panel of guests will discuss a wide range of topics related to various aspects of the GAA.

Don't forget this Friday night St Josephs Hall is the place to be. Please RT pic.twitter.com/22ZaLgrSz7 — BoyleGAA (@BoyleGAA) June 26, 2017

'The Road to Croker' will get underway at 7.30pm on Friday next, June 30 in St Joseph's Hall, Boyle.

A raffle will also be held on the night with two tickets to the All-Ireland football final on offer.