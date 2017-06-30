Course record for Clive at Lough Key parkrun

Carrick-on-Shannon AC took the reins at Lough Key parkrun on Saturday and filled all the volunteer roles with 111 people taking part in the event.

Carrick AC’s Clive Glancy set a new course record of 16.47 with Eamonn McCarthy second in 20:23 with Adam Simon third in 20:41. Carrick AC’s Anna Corcoran won the women’s race in 22.39 in ninth overall with Ingrid McGovern of Brothers Pearse AC second in 22:57 and Chloe Brennan third in 23:58.

Lough Key parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9.30am sharp. Register online to get a barcode, print it out and come along, it is a free 5k timed event. All abilities welcome. Full results can be found on the Lough Key parkrun Results Page.

Five Leitrim athletes in action in Santry

Five Leitrim athletes were in action in Santry at the Tailteann Games last Saturday.

Mohill Community College's Eoin Gaffey was the top performer with a fifth place in the Walk to follow up on his U17 win a week previously at the Connacht Championships.

Alannah McGuinness was seventh in the 100m while S. Clare's Shannon O'Hagan was 10th in the Shot, Ella McDaid 8th 80m Hurdles and Lara Mulvaney Kelly 11th in the Discus.

North Leitrim's Karen Mulvaney-Kelly & Lucy Boyle finished 9th in the U10 Girls Turbo Javelin on Saturday.

Mohill Community College duo Eoin Gaffey and Alannah McGuinness who competed for Connacht in the Tailteann Games.