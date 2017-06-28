Busy weekend in store as Leitrim Ladies teams chase glory in Mayo and Cavan

The Leitrim Ladies football community face their busiest weekend of the year with a Connacht adult final, an All-Ireland underage final and two Connacht Finals all to play for.

The County Senior Ladies take on old foes Sligo in the TG4 Connacht Intermediate Final in Elvery's McHale Park in Castlebar on Sunday at 2.30.

On Saturday, the U14 Ladies face Armagh in Drumlane GAA club near Belturbet with the All-Ireland B title at stake and given Leitrim's performance in the Connacht A grade this year, they must be confident of landing the title.

Unfortunately this clashes with the HSE Connacht Community Games Team Finals in Castlebar. Ballinamore Area, which provides several key members of the U14 team, are looking to match their U12 title from two years ago while Manorhamilton are aiming for U12 glory after winning the National U14 crown last year.

It could leave Ballinamore short of key players but is a nice headache to have as Leitrim teams chase glory.