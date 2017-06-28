Carlow Qualifiers date for Leitrim

Leitrim's bid to get their season back on track will see them travel to Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday week, July 8, for a crucial meeting with fellow Division 4 side Carlow.

The draw for round two of the All-Ireland Qualifiers saw Leitrim draw a Carlow team who they have already beaten in this year's League, a 2-14 to 2-12 victory last March, rising hopes that Leitrim may reach the third round of the Qualifiers for the first time ever.

Manager Brendan Guckian cannot have asked for a better draw as he seeks to pick his team up after the mauling in Hyde Park and will view the Carlow game, even if it takes place in Carlow, as a very winnable game.

However, Carlow are equally well pleased with the draw and despite suffering a 12 point loss to Dublin and struggling past London last Sunday in Ruislip, they will attack the game in a very positive frame of mind.

The Leitrim County Board are running a bus to the match on Saturday, July 8, (3 pm throw-in). Seats must be booked before next Monday July 3. To book your place, ring Jerome on (087) 6370051 asap.