Parkrun All Inclusive Day for Sligo

Sligo Parkrun are running an innovative Parkrun event on Saturday, July 8, which will encourage participants of all abilities and especially Special Olympics competitors to take part in the event.



Held in Doorly Park in Sligo at 9.30 am on Saturday, July 8, this Parkrun is a partnership event

with Special Olympics Connacht, Sligo Sports and Recreation Partnership and parkrun.



For ‘parkrun All Inclusive Day’ we are encouraging all Special Olympic participants, potential Special Olympic participants and all individuals of varying disabilities to come along and join us on the day.



This event will promote parkrun and encourage all participants of varying abilities to come along and participate. It is a free, weekly, timed 5km walk, run, jog or even you can volunteer on the day.



Parkrun is suitable for all ages and all abilities whether you’re young or old, male or female, fit or unfit, able-bodied or not, you’re always welcome.