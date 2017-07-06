Eanna hits form as Juveniles take centre-stage next weekend

Eanna Madden ran his third fastest 200m time ever last Sunday in Switzerland as the Carrick AC sprinter appears to be hitting form at just the right time.

Running in La Chauz-de-Fonds, Eanna ran 21.20 for his third fastest time ever to move second in the all-time list as the Mohill man has one final attempt next weekend to attain the qualifying standard for the World Student Games in Taiwan in August.

Madden needs to run a time of 21.00 when he competes in Belgium to secure selection with the Irish Senior Championships also high on his list of priorities.

Next weekend will also see the first weekend of the Irish Life Health Athletics Ireland Juvenile Championships in Tullamore with the county’s athletes in action in a variety of disciplines over the next two weekends.

Lough Key Parkrun

Lough Key parkrun Event 58 was a monthly pacer event and the course was also run backwards starting at the usual finish line.

Pacers Kennet De Silva and Ann Wynne of Carrick-on-Shannon AC were the first athletes across the line as 108 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 17 were first timers and 35 recorded new personal bests. Representatives of seven different clubs took part.

Kennet De Silva won in 19:54 with Neil Conlon second in 19:56 and Ciaran Beirne third in 21:16. Ann Wynne was fifth overall in 21:33 with Ingrid McGovern of Brothers Pearse AC second in 23:45 and Joan Boyd of Canicross Ireland third in 23:55.

Parkrun All Inclusive Day for Sligo

Sligo Parkrun are running an innovative event on Saturday, July 8, in Doorly Park at 9.30 am which will encourage participants of all abilities and Special Olympics competitors to take part in the event.

For ‘parkrun All Inclusive Day’ we are encouraging all Special Olympic participants, potential Special Olympic participants and all individuals of varying disabilities to come along and join us on the day.

We encourage participants of all abilities to come along and participate. It is a free, weekly, timed 5km walk, run, jog or you can volunteer on the day. Parkrun is suitable for all ages and all abilities whether you’re young or old, male or female, fit or unfit, able-bodied or not, you’re always welcome.