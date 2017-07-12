Leitrim duo selected for Irish Ladies Soccer team to compete in World Student Games

Leitrim will have two members on the Irish Ladies team competing in this year's World University Games after Dearbhaile Beirne and Ailbhe Clancy were named in the squad for Taiwan this morning.

DCU's Clancy and UCD's Beirne have both been named in the 20-strong squad for the 2017 World University Games in Taiwan from August 19 to 30.

The World University Games, also known as the Summer Universiade, are held every two years under the auspices of FISU, the International University Sports Federation. The Games are second in size only to the Olympics with around 13,000 competitors and officials participating.

Both players are named as midfielders in Colin Bell's squad and are noted soccer players, Clancy having learned her craft with Manor Rangers while Beirne has been on the books of Peamount, Raheny and Shelbourne but is now playing with UCD Waves in the National League.

Both Dearbhaile and Ailbhe have lined with the Leitrim Ladies gaelic football this year and if Leitrim progress from their All-Ireland Qualifier clash with Longford at the beginning of August, it will mean that Clancy will miss out on an All-Ireland Quarter-Final.