Relegation battle to go down to the wire

Mohill and Melvin Gaels may have booked their place in the Final but all the excitement in the Dunnes Bar Division 1 is going on at the bottom of the table with four teams still battling it out against relegation.

Results in round ten of the Dunnes Bar Division 1 mean that Fenagh St. Caillin’s will battle it out with St. Patrick’s Dromahair to see who will make the drop to Division 2 in 2018 while Allen Gaels have a crucial clash with Glencar/Manorhamilton and Drumkeerin face St. Kiltoghert.

Melvin Gaels 1-9 apiece draw with St. Mary’s Kiltoghert and Mohill’s 3-18 to 1-8 destruction of Fenagh St. Caillin’s ensured that they are three points ahead of the chasing pack with only one round of games left this weekend.

Mohill’s victory did, however, have a big effect on the bottom of the table as Fenagh are now second from bottom and their scoring difference took a huge hit. That would not have been too bad had Allen Gaels not scored a big 2-11 to 1-6 win over Gortletteragh.

Fenagh’s 16 point loss and Allen Gaels eight point win has meant a huge swing in the scoring average with the Drumshanbo men now out of the relegation places with a scoring difference of minus 51 to Fenagh’s minus 65.

The other teams battling relegation had mixed evenings - St. Patrick’s Dromahair lost 3-16 to 1-12 to Aughawillan, a result the County Champions needed to lift themselves clear of any potential trouble on the last weekend.

Drumkeerin are not clear of the relegation fight but their 1-6 to 0-9 draw with Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s may ultimately be the point that saves them as they are now on five points with Allen Gaels, Fenagh St. Caillin’s and St. Patrick’s Dromahair all on four points.

In the other Division 1 game, Glencar/Manor’s hopes of a late run at the League Final places were ended by Aughnasheelin who recorded a 2-12 to 0-14 victory.

It makes the final run of game even more intriguing with the stakes of a winner takes all, almost championship like atmosphere between Fenagh St. Caillin’s and Dromahair. Only a win will do for Dromahair but it may do for Fenagh if Drumkeerin or Allen Gaels suffer a heavy loss.

Drumkeerin may be on five points but they could find themselves in trouble if they suffer a loss and there is a winner in the Fenagh Dromahair match and Allen Gaels also win.

In Division 2, Leitrim Gaels took another step towards promotion when they had two points to spare over table toppers and the already promoted Ballinaglera, 0-15 to 1-10. The Gaels are playing Aughavas at the weekend where a win would finalise the promotion and Division 2 Final places.

Leitrim Gaels can still be caught for the second place if they lose all their remaining three games and Cloone win their last game against Ballinaglera but the Gaels have yet to play a St. Mary’s team who haven’t won a game all year.

Glencar/Manorhamilton could still catch Ballinaglera as they have three remaining games and they have the head to head result against their north Leitrim neighbours. But the Manor men can’t be promoted as they already have a team in Division One. They can, however, contest the Division 2 Final but must Bornacoola, Kiltubrid and Drumreilly to do so.

Drumreilly had an important 3-11 to 1-16 win over Aughavas, a result that leaves Aughavas in the bottom two, just a point adrift of Kiltubrid who can secure their status with a win over Carrigallen on Friday evening.

In the remaining game, Cloone had a big 3-12 to 1-6 win over an Annaduff side who had two men dismissed during the contest.

The following are the results from Wednesday’s games:

Division 1

Drumkeerin 1-6 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 0-9

Aughawillan 3-16 St. Patrick’s Dromahair 1-12

Fenagh St Caillin’s 1-8 Mohill 3-18

Allen Gaels 2-11 Gortletteragh 1-6

Melvin Gaels 1-9 St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-9

Aughnasheelin 2-12 Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-14

Division 2

Leitrim Gaels 0-15 Ballinaglera 1-10

Aughavas 1-16 Drumreilly 3-11

Cloone 3-12 Annaduff 1-6

LEAGUE TABLES

DUNNES BAR DIVISION 1



DUNNES BAR DIVISION 2