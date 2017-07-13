Boyle Celtic on the move to Roscommon league

It has been revealed that Boyle Celtic, who memorably marched all the way to the FAI Junior Cup semi-final last season are to transfer from the Sligo/Leitrim & District League to the Roscommon League.

In an email sent to club delegates and members of the media, league secretary Noel Kennedy confirmed, "Boyle Celtic have indicated their desire to return to the Roscommon League we wish them well and the leagues will be adjusted accordingly after all clubs."

Ahead of the new season a meeting of all clubs will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 8pm in the Great Southern Hotel, Sligo.

Each Club wishing to enter the league are entitled to have two delegates present at the meeting on July 27.

All Clubs entering the league must be in good standing and have their own grounds. New Clubs are welcome to apply and attend the meeting again they must have their own approved grounds