Leitrim Juniors to face Kerry in Limerick's Gaelic Grounds

Leitrim Juniors will face Munster Champions Kerry in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final in Limerick's Gaelic Grounds this Saturday, July 22, at 3 pm.

The Semi-Final meeting is the curtain raiser for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier game between Mayo and Cork, which is scheduled for 5 pm.

Leitrim defeated Galway and Mayo in the Connacht Junior Championship but will be without a number of key members of the team after they played for the County Senior team in the Connacht Senior Championship and All-Ireland Qualifiers.