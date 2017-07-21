50 not out for Lough Key Parkrunners

Lough Key parkrun made a special presentation to mark the 50th appearance of Michael Healy, Cathy Weston and Dean Beirne at the event last Saturday.

125 people ran, jogged and walked the course, 24 were first timers and 14 recorded new personal bests.

Philip Doyle of Brothers Pearse AC was first over the line in 19:03 in his first appearance with David Ahern second in 19:31, Darragh Loftus third in 20:13.

Suzanne Keenehan was first and ninth overall in 22:55 with Chris Nee second in 24:37 with Joan Boyd of Canicross Ireland third in 24:47.

Full results and a complete event history can be found on the Lough Key parkrun Results Page