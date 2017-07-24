Young Carrick triathletes impress

Five young Carrick triathletes took part in on the Two Provinces Triathlon in Lanesborough last Friday evening which attracted 120 entries.

This was a first triathlon for Mae Harman, Faith Lynott and Conor Lanigan while Elsie Harman and Dhani Keane had competed last year.

Dhani finished in 27th place overall in a time of 18.34, Elsie had a great swim and an overall time of 21.05. Faith had a great run and finished in a wonderful time of 20.58. Mae had a steady pace throughout to finish in a time of 24.05 and Conor had a great run for an overall time of 22.22.

Well done to all who competed and congratulations to the organisers on a great event, wonderful atmosphere and evening entertainment.