Triathlon
Young Carrick triathletes impress
Thumbs up from Faith Lynott, Mae Harman, Dhani Keane, Elise Harman and Conor Lanigan
Five young Carrick triathletes took part in on the Two Provinces Triathlon in Lanesborough last Friday evening which attracted 120 entries.
This was a first triathlon for Mae Harman, Faith Lynott and Conor Lanigan while Elsie Harman and Dhani Keane had competed last year.
Dhani finished in 27th place overall in a time of 18.34, Elsie had a great swim and an overall time of 21.05. Faith had a great run and finished in a wonderful time of 20.58. Mae had a steady pace throughout to finish in a time of 24.05 and Conor had a great run for an overall time of 22.22.
Well done to all who competed and congratulations to the organisers on a great event, wonderful atmosphere and evening entertainment.
