Leitrim GAA make history with Thursday night Championship fixture

Leitrim GAA have released their fixture list of the first two weekends of the Connacht Gold and Fox's Monumentals Intermediate Championship and they are making history with the first ever Thursday night fixture.

The Club Championship opens with the mouth-watering clash of reigning Champions Aughawillan and 2016 League Champions Mohill in Cloone on Friday, July 28, an 8.30 clash that will be repeated for the following two rounds with the meeting of Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's with Gortletteragh on August 4, and Ballinamore and Aughawillan on August 11.

The historic clash comes on Thursday, August 3, when Fenagh St. Caillin's and Aughavas meet in a Fox's Monumentals Intermediate Championship clash in Cloone, the first ever Thursday night fixture in Leitrim GAA history.

The full list of fixtures for the first two rounds are as follows:

FRIDAY JULY 28

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Aughawillan v Mohill in Cloone 8.30

SATURDAY JULY 29

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Drumreilly v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Ballinamore 6.00

Annaduff v Bornacoola in Cloone 6.00

Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels in Drumshanbo 6.00

Fox’s Monumentals Intermediate Championship

Carrigallen v Cloone in Ballinamore 7.30

Aughnasheelin v Eslin in Cloone 7.30

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Kiltubrid in Drumshanbo 7.30

Leitrim Gaels v Mohill in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 6.00

Fenagh St Caillin’s v Drumkeerin in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.30

SUNDAY JULY 30

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Allen Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s in Cloone 12.00

St. Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.30

Fox’s Monumentals Intermediate Championship

Aughavas v Ballinaglera in Ballinamore 4.30

Junior A Championship

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Drumkeerin in Cloone 1.30

Annaduff v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.30

Kiltubrid v Melvin Gaels in Drumshanbo 12.00

Carrigallen v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Ballinamore 6.00

THURSDAY AUGUST 3

Fox’s Monumentals Intermediate Championship

Aughavas v Fenagh St. Caillin’s in Cloone 8.30

FRIDAY AUGUST 4

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Gortletteragh in Cloone 8.30

SATURDAY AUGUST 5

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Allen Gaels v Aughawillan in Ballinamore 7.00

Bornacoola v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Cloone 5.30

Annaduff v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Drumshanbo 5.30

St. Patrick’s Dromahair v Drumreilly in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 5.30

Melvin Gaels v Mohill in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

Fox’s Monumentals Intermediate Championship

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Leitrim Gaels in Ballinamore 5.30

Junior B Championship

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Bornacoola in Cloone 7.00

Glencar/Manorhamilton v St. Osnat’s Glencar in Drumshanbo 7.00

SUNDAY AUGUST 6

Fox’s Monumentals Intermediate Championship

Carrigallen v Mohill in Cloone 12.00

Ballinaglera v Eslin in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 12.00

Cloone v Kiltubrid in Ballinamore 4.30

Aughnasheelin v Drumkeerin in Ballinamore 6.00

Junior B Championship

Mohill v St. Mary’s in Cloone 1.30

Aughawillan v Leitrim Gaels in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.30