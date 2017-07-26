Leitrim speed kings strike again

The double act of Eanna Madden & Gerard O'Donnell struck again last weekend as both struck All-Ireland gold in Santry.

The Carrick-on-Shannon AC duo continued their exploits of recent years with Madden retaining his 200m title on Saturday and O'Donnell regaining the 110m Hurdles crown at the Irish Life Health Athletics Ireland Senior Track & Field Championships in Morton Stadium in Santry.

Madden added a second medal over 100m on Sunday in another successful weekend for the speedy Leitrim duo.

On Saturday, Leitrim Juniors put up a battling display against Kerry in the All-Ireland Junior Semi-Final, losing by seven points but rueing some missed goal chances that might have caused an upset against the red hot favourites.

Next weekend sees the Clubs take centre stage when Connacht Gold Senior & Fox's Monumentals Intermediate Championships get underway.

A new format lends an air of intrigue but with Leitrim GAA proposing a review of adult structures, it may be an historic championship in more ways than one.

See this week's Leitrim Observer for more on athletics, the Leitrim Junior team and the start of the Club Championship.