Leitrim GAA Senior & Intermediate Championship: Round 2 fixtures

After the excitement of the opening weekend of the Connacht Gold SFC and the Fox Monumentals IFC, the players are back in action for round two this weekend, with the action getting underway earlier than unusual as there will be, for the first time, a fixture on a Thursday night.

Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship Round 2

Group 1

Friday, August 4

Gortletteragh v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins, in Cloone at 8.30pm

Saturday, August 5

Allen Gaels v Augahwillan, in Ballinamore at 7pm

Mohill v Melvin Gaels, in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 7pm

Group 2

St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Bornacoola, in Cloone at 5.30pm

Annaduff v Glencar/Manorhamilton, in Drumshanbo at 5.30pm

Dromahair v Drumreilly, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 5.30pm

Fox Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship Round 2

Group 1

Thursday, August 3

Aughavas v Fenagh St Caillins, in Cloone at 8.30pm

Sunday, August 6

Eslin v Ballinaglera, in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 12pm

Drumkeeran v Aughnasheelin, in Ballinamore at 6pm

Group 2

Saturday, August 5

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Leitrim Gaels, in Ballinamore at 5.30pm

Sunday, August 6

Mohill v Carrigallen, in Cloone at 12pm

Cloone v Kiltubrid, in Ballinamore at 4.30pm