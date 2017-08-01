Leitrim GAA
Leitrim GAA Senior & Intermediate Championship: Round 2 fixtures
Gary McCloskey pictured in action for Bornacoola last weekend against Annaduff. Photo by Willie Donnellan.
After the excitement of the opening weekend of the Connacht Gold SFC and the Fox Monumentals IFC, the players are back in action for round two this weekend, with the action getting underway earlier than unusual as there will be, for the first time, a fixture on a Thursday night.
Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship Round 2
Group 1
Friday, August 4
Gortletteragh v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins, in Cloone at 8.30pm
Saturday, August 5
Allen Gaels v Augahwillan, in Ballinamore at 7pm
Mohill v Melvin Gaels, in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 7pm
Group 2
St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Bornacoola, in Cloone at 5.30pm
Annaduff v Glencar/Manorhamilton, in Drumshanbo at 5.30pm
Dromahair v Drumreilly, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 5.30pm
Fox Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship Round 2
Group 1
Thursday, August 3
Aughavas v Fenagh St Caillins, in Cloone at 8.30pm
Sunday, August 6
Eslin v Ballinaglera, in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada at 12pm
Drumkeeran v Aughnasheelin, in Ballinamore at 6pm
Group 2
Saturday, August 5
Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Leitrim Gaels, in Ballinamore at 5.30pm
Sunday, August 6
Mohill v Carrigallen, in Cloone at 12pm
Cloone v Kiltubrid, in Ballinamore at 4.30pm
