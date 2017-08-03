Roscommon name team to face Mayo in Quarter-Final replay

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has named an unchanged team for next Monday’s All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final replay against Mayo in Croke Park.

Roscommon drew 2-9 to 1-12 against last year’s All-Ireland Finalists last Sunday at GAA headquarters in a thrilling encounter and they will look to set up a meeting with Munster champions Kerry in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

The team is as follows:

1 Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2 Sean McDermott (Western Gaels)

3 Niall McInerney (St. Brigid’s)

4 David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

5 John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

6 Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)

7 Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

8 Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9 Enda Smith (Boyle)

10 Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

11 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12 Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

13 Ciaráin Murtagh (Captain) (St Faithleach’s)

14 Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

15 Cian Connolly (Roscommon Gaels

The following players could not be considered due to injury: Ultan Harney, Ciaran Cafferkey, and Thomas Corcoran.