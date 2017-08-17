Two monster clashes in round four Club Championship fixtures

The meeting of Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s and Mohill may be the headline grabbing game for round four of the Leitrim Club Championship but the Friday night clash of Allen Gaels and Gortletteragh has much bigger implications.

Both Ballinamore and Mohill, who meet in Cloone on Saturday, August 26, are already assured of their place in the quarter-finals but a win for either Allen Gaels or Gortletteragh will give them the chance to avoid the relegation series in their final game.

The loser will definitely will be plunged into the relegation semi-finals while Dromahair will face the same prospect if they lose against Bornacoola. A win for the north Leitrim men would give them some hope for their last game against Annaduff.

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

FRIDAY AUGUST 25

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh in Cloone 8.30

SATURDAY AUGUST 26

CONNACHT GOLD SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Bornacoola v St. Patrick’s Dromahair in Ballinamore 7.00

Annaduff v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Cloone 5.30

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Mohill in Cloone 7.00

Drumreilly v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Drumshanbo 5.30

Aughawillan v Melvin Gaels in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 5.30

FOX MONUMENTALS INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Ballinaglera v Fenagh St. Caillin’s in Ballinamore 5.30

Drumkeerin v Eslin in Drumshanbo 7.00

Aughavas v Aughnasheelin in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

SUNDAY AUGUST 27

FOX MONUMENTALS INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Carrigallen v Kiltubrid in Cloone 11.00

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Mohill 11.00

Cloone v Leitrim Gaels in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 11.00

PYRAMID BOOKMAKERS JUNIOR A PLAYOFF

TBC

PYRAMID BOOKMAKERS JUNIOR B

Glencar/Manorhamilton v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Ballinamore 12.30

Bornacoola v Fenagh St. Caillin’s in Cloone 12.30

Ballinaglera v Mohill in Drumshanbo 12.30

Leitrim Gaels v St. Osnat’s Glencar in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 12.30

