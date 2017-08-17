Ireland and Ailbhe Clancy ready for Mexico test in Taiwan

Glenfarne's Ailbhe Clancy and the Ireland soccer team are just hours away from their opening game at the World Student Games where they will face Mexico.

Ireland are in Pool B of the World University Games with Canada and Mexico. The tournament, held in Taipei, Taiwan will see Ireland play their opening match against Mexico at 4pm (local time) tomorrow, Friday before facing Canada on Sunday.

Ailbhe, who spoke extensively to the Leitrim Observer prior to her departure was one of two Leitrim students originally selected to represent Ireland but unfortunately Mohill's Dearbhaile Beirne was unable to travel to the tournament.