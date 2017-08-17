World University Games
Ireland and Ailbhe Clancy ready for Mexico test in Taiwan
Glenfarne's Ailbhe Clancy and the Ireland soccer team are just hours away from their opening game at the World Student Games where they will face Mexico.
Ireland are in Pool B of the World University Games with Canada and Mexico. The tournament, held in Taipei, Taiwan will see Ireland play their opening match against Mexico at 4pm (local time) tomorrow, Friday before facing Canada on Sunday.
Ailbhe, who spoke extensively to the Leitrim Observer prior to her departure was one of two Leitrim students originally selected to represent Ireland but unfortunately Mohill's Dearbhaile Beirne was unable to travel to the tournament.
In sport this week i'view with @DublinCityUni student & @Leitrimladypro player Ailbhe Clancy, representing Ireland at World Student Games pic.twitter.com/XeyP9p6ySL— Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) August 16, 2017
WUG | The numbers that the Women's Team will wear in the Games are revealed #SUTaipei2017 #TeamIreland @StudentSportIrl @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/V6Ap3DVMbI— Third Level Football (@thirdlevelfootb) August 14, 2017
Team Ireland before Official Flag Raising Ceremony #SUTaipei2017 #WUG17IRL pic.twitter.com/AtaakFmx1K— StudentSport Ireland (@StudentSportIrl) August 16, 2017
