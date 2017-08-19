Gortletteragh celebrate 50th anniversary of opening of Páirc Gort Leitreach

A good crowd gathered at the park in Gortletteragh on Sunday evening last, August 13 to mark 50 years to the day since Páirc Gort Leitreach was opened.

Gortletteragh Chairman Barry Costello welcomed all in attendance and Pat Clarke gave an entertaining and enlightening run through of the history of the project and the men behind it.

A special plaque commissioned for the occasion and bearing the names of the six members of the committee who spearheaded the development was unveiled by club presidents Joe Sorohan and Cissie Duffy.

Following the unveiling, Club President and member of the original park committee JJ O'Rourke spoke about the park both now and indeed 50 years ago and the changes hence. Following this, everyone present adjourned to the community centre for refreshments.

Aiden Kelleher's wonderfully compiled full colour booklet documenting the history of the park and profiling the committee members was available on the day and made for a wonderful souvenir of the occasion.

Huge thanks must go to everyone who organised this wonderful event, and everyone who helped out on the day. The ceremony was broadcast live on Facebook and can be viewed below.