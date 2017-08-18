Cloone cruise as Glenfarne struggle again

For Cloone, it was business as usual and unfortunately for Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher, it was the same as they suffered a third heavy defeat.

CLOONE 1-20 GLENFARNE/KILTYCLOGHER 0-5

With just the bare 15 players, Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher are suffering desperately and it doesn’t look like getting any better after Barry McDermott received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident.

For Cloone, this was job done with the minimum of fuss and while there are far greater tests to come in the weeks ahead, they look well set to make a good push for this year’s Intermediate title.

Young players Eoin Keegan and Niall Quinn particularly caught the eye in that regard, Quinn hitting six points from play while Keegan scored three good efforts from the middle of the park.

Cloone started as they meant to continue and three points in the first six minutes from Chris Carberry, Niall Quinn and Ronan Mulvey had them in control before Diarmuid Clancy finished off a good move with a fine point.

Cloone hit straight back with a goal as a four man move cut the Glenfarne defence completely open and Gavin Reynolds sprinted through to place a delicate shot in the far corner of the net.

Ronan Mulvey, Quinn and Darren Carberry added points before Glenfarne’s Daire Clancy scored a nice point. The north Leitrim men had two chances of a goal but shot wide on both occasions through Diarmuid Clancy and Jonathan Keaney.

Cloone finished the half with points from Eoin Keegan and Darren Carberry to leave them 1-9 to 0-3 in front at halftime and they quickly added points from Chris Carberry, Gavin Reynolds (free) and Eoin Keegan.

Glenfarne’s faint, faint hopes of keeping the respectable were ended when Barry McDermott received a straight red for an off the ball clash with Gavin Reynolds.

Cloone continued to rack up the scores with points from Darren Carberry, Quinn, Keegan and Gavin Reynolds (free) before evergreen Michael Lohan scored a lovely point after a fabulous pass from Darren Carberry.

Glenfarne completed their scoring with points from Daire and Diarmuid Clancy but the last word fell to Cloone as they added points from Niall Quinn (2) and Gavin Reynolds to seal an easy win.

CLOONE

Scorers: Niall Quinn 0-6; Gavin Reynolds 1-3, 1f; Eoin Keegan & Darren Carberry (f) 0-3 each; Ronan Mulvey & Chris Carberry 0-2 each, Michael Lohan 0-1

Team: Kieran Casey, Dara Tiernan, Brian Mulvey, Declan Tiernan, Sean Reynolds, Gavin Reynolds, Darren Keegan, Eoin Keegan, Michael Bohan, Chris Carberry, Derek O’Donnell, Niall Quinn, Darren Carberry, Donal Brennan, Ronan Mulvey. Subs: Michael Lohan for O’Donnell (44), Justin Vesey & Aidan Mulvey for Reynolds & Declan Tiernan (50), Ryan Shanley & Alvin Beirne for C. & D. Carberry (57), Robert McCaffrey for Dara Tiernan (58)

GLENFARNE/KILTYCLOGHER

Scorers: Diarmuid Clancy 0-3, 1f; Daire Clancy 0-2

Team: Padraig McGourty, Brian Fox, Stephen Sweeney, Oisin McDermott, Rory McLoughlin, Conor O’Rourke, Darren Murray, Dermot O’Rourke, Barry McDermott, Daire Clancy, Diarmuid Clancy, David McDermott, Joe Cullen, Enda Gallagher, Joe Keaney

Referee: James McCaffrey