Bornacoola GAA officially open new clubhouse

Cutting the tape last Sunday at the official opening of Bornacoola GAA's fabulous new clubhouse in Dromod, from left, Fr. Gerry O'Brien P.P., Terence Boyle, Chairman, Leitrim County Board, Mick Rock, Chairman, Connacht Council GAA, who performed the official opening, Shane Reynolds, Club Secretary, Noel McCloskey, Club Chairman, Martina Hackett, Club Treasurer, and Tommy Larkin of the Development Committee.

Bornacoola GAA Clubhouse Official Opening earlier today by Uachtaran Comhairle Connacht Mick Rock @BornacoolaGAA @ConnachtGAA pic.twitter.com/AMpXKUXAdY — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) August 13, 2017



The new clubhouse is a two story development and is in addition to the dressing room facilities already in the park. The ground floor includes a welcome lobby and boasts a large meeting and function room area with a kitchen and servery as well as toilet facilities.

On the first floor, the club have installed a sizeable gym for the use of players and club members as well as shower facilities.

With a total cost in the region of €130,000, Bornacoola GAA Club secured funding from the National Lottery and the Connacht GAA Council as well as extensive fundraising activities in recent years and will serve the local community for many years to come. Congratulations to everyone involved with Bornacoola GAA Club on this great development.