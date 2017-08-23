Brady to consider future after Ladies loss

Manager Philip Brady will consider his own future following Leitrim's loss to Tyrone in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Quarter-Final last Sunday as he highlighted that the Ladies game need a higher level of investment if they are to succeed.

Asked about his future, Philip said “I don’t know. It is hard to know, you would probably have to sit down and look at the investment that is put into it and the structures that are there. It is very difficult for a county like Leitrim to win with maybe the structures that are going on within the county as a whole.

“We would probably like to be involved but you need to look at a lot of things to see if it is worth staying, as in is it worth staying for the girls and for the management or are you better letting maybe somebody else bring them a different direction.

“We’ll see, it is not something to think about at the present time, we are still disappointed from the loss, we’ll reflect on it the next few weeks and see where it brings us.”

