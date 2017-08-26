Leitrim gold-rush as Ella, Carrick & Drumshanbo strike Games gold

It was a golden weekend for Leitrim at the Aldi National Community Games Finals in Dublin with one individual and two team gold medals being taken home from Abbotstown.

In the new home of Community Games at the National Sports Campus, Leitrim’s young stars showed remarkable resilience to take home medals from activities as diverse as athletics, gaelic football and dance.

Dromahair’s Ella McDaid won gold in the U14 Hurdles for Manorhamilton Area while Leitrim’s incredible record in the U10 Gaelic Football was continued when Carrick Area won for the second time and Leitrim’s third in six years.

And Manorhamilton Area also kept their proud recent record going when they won bronze medals in the U12 Girls Gaelic Football.

Leitrim’s performances weren't just on the sports field but in the cultural arena took as the Drumshanbo Area team Katie Scollan, Brianna O’Donnell, Niamh & Nathan Mahon and Ella Casey take home gold in the U12 Contemporary Irish Group Dance competition.

The Carrick Area team of Laura Flanagan, Caoimhe Mooney, Declan Gill, Erica McTiernan & Katie Molloy won bronze medals at U16 Contemporary Irish Group Dance competition.

There were further individual medals for Drumshanbo’s Luca McDaid with bronze in the U10 Model Making while Carrick’s Toyosi Fagbo won bronze in the U14 100m and Manorhamilton’s Diarmuid Giblin took home a fourth place medal in the U14 Hurdles.

Ella McDaid did it from the front to win the U14 Hurdles, having claimed bronze last year. The Dromahair athlete won her heat and semi-final before turning in a dominant display to win the Final.

Her North Leitrim AC clubmate Diarmuid Giblin also claimed a fourth place medal in the Hurdles, a fantastic run in a tough competition.

Carrick's Toyosi Fagbo was up against eventual winner Kyle Dooley of Tipperary in both heat, semi-final and Final and the pair were extremely close throughout as Toyosi claimed the bronze in a very tight race.

There were also near misses for a number of athletes with duo Alannah McGuinness and Sophie McCabe reaching their U16 and u14 100m Finals with the Mohill Area athlete McGuinness very unlucky to miss out.

CARRICK SHOW REAL CLASS TO COME FROM BEHIND

The Carrick-on-Shannon Area team who won the U10 Gaelic Football title at the Aldi National Community Games Finals in Dublin last Saturday. Also pictured are coaches Fergal Reynolds, Brendan Boyle, Peter Moran and Barry Kerr. Photo by Ivan Keaney

In the U10 Gaelic Football, Carrick Area showed the nerves of champions to claim the title as they came from behind in both the semi-final and final to claim the title.

In the semi-final, Carrick faced Clane of Kildare in what turned out to be an epic game with the Leitrim lads winning 8-3 to 7-3. Carrick were six points down early in the second half but staged a remarkable recovery to lead by six. Clane fought back, reducing the gap to a goal but Carrick held on for victory in a fantastic game.

In the final, Carrick faced St. Patrick's of Cavan and trailed by seven points going into the third quarter. Another remarkable comeback saw them go in front before the Cavan side fought back. However, a penalty three minutes into injury time from captain Peter Moran secured a two point win on a 3-7 to 4-2 scoreline.

The Carrick team comprised of St. Mary's players Rian Costello, Riaghan Guckian, Charlie Slevin, Conor Duignan, Adam Stanford, Dara Boyle, James Reynolds, Aaron Gallagher, Donnacha Glancy and Owen Butler with captain Peter Moran from Annaduff.

Leitrim Gaels were represented by Scott Kerr, Sean Gaffney and Gearoid Curley with Ben O'Connor from Shannon Gaels and Josh McWeeney from Allen Gaels completing the team.

BRONZE FOR MANOR AREA U12 LADIES

The players from the Manorhamilton Area team celebrate winning the bronze medal in the U12 Girls Gaelic Football competition

Manorhamilton Area claimed bronze medals after a hard fought victory over St. Patrick’s of Cavan. The team, made up of players from the Glencar/Manorhamilton and Dromahair GAA Clubs, lost out to Westmeath’s Coralstown, Kinnegad in the semi-finals, adding to their success of recent years that saw them win the U14 title in 2016.

That loss left them in a third place playoff with the Ulster champions and it was the goal-scoring ability of the Manor girls that proved crucial, winning by two points, 7-1 to 5-5, in a thrilling game. The goals came from Amelie McGrath, Megan Rooney and Aine McLaughlin and a point from Anna Devaney as Manor claimed the bronze medals.

The Manorhamilton team comprised of Aine McLoughlin, Allie White, Amelia McGrath, Anna Devaney, Brigid O’Reilly, Ellie Filan, Ellen Fitzpatrick, Ellie McMorrow, Emma Fox, Lauren Devaney, Mary O’Brien, Megan Rooney, Niamh Torsney, Nora Walsh, Shauna Fallon, Sinead Brady with a management team of Brendan McLaughlin, Gail Cummins, Sean McPartlin and Vincent McMorrow.