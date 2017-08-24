Roscommon to launch major "root and branch" review of competitions and structures

They may have won Connacht titles this Summer at Senior and U21 level but Roscommon GAA are certainly not resting on their laurels as they have launched what they term a “root and branch” review of its competitions and structures.

Roscommon GAA have launched a consultation process to get the views of clubs and stakeholders over the future direction of competition structures with the view to implementing the changes for 2018 season.

With a lot of debate in Leitrim at the moment about competition structures at Senior level, Roscommon’s decision to review their structures is indicative of a county trying to improve from a position of strength and may just hurry up a similar review in Leitrim.

In the press release announcing the review, Roscommon GAA state “If you think it's broken -tell us and between us we might be able to fix it. If you think it's working DEFINITELY tell us, so we don't break it. It is in the interest of every Club Committee (Senior & Minor) to submit a survey. It is also open to any individual to submit their own personal one.”

The full press release is as follows:

Roscommon GAA County Board is presently carrying out a root and branch Football review of its competitions and structures.

A report on the review will then be presented to the clubs. Any adaptations that emerge from this review will be presented for adoption to club delegates and will be implemented for the 2018 season.

The guidelines that the review committee have been tasked with following are as follows:

1. To assess current competitions.

2. Examine combination/independent units within the county.

3. Examine best practice in relation to other counties.

4. Assess whether we have enough or too many competitions.

5. Investigate aligning underage categories within the county in line with national age category changes.

To formulate the “ review report” a consultation process has commenced. The review group hope to get as wide an input as possible, from all the stakeholders and interested parties, into the development of the next Club Competitions Structures Plan for Roscommon.

To gather information there is a survey which can be downloaded at http://www.gaaroscommon.ie/news-detail/10028245/

The questionnaire hopes to elicit responses from different perspectives, club officials, Mentors/Coach, Players (both past and present) and members. These responses will determine the direction of Roscommon club football until the next review which is scheduled for 2020.

Three consultative meetings are also scheduled to take place:

Tuesday September 5, Culleen Hall, Lecarrow at 9 pm

Wednesday September 6, Strokestown GAA club, at 9 pm

Thursday September 7, The Creamery, Croghan at 8 pm

The review is inclusive of both Adult and Underage Competitions.

All clubs are asked to discuss this at your next committee meeting and circulate to all officers and coaches within your Football club.

If you think it's broken -tell us and between us we might be able to fix it.

If you think it's working DEFINITELY tell us, so we don't break it.

It is in the interest of every Club Committee (Senior & Minor) to submit a survey. It is also open to any individual to submit their own personal one.