Leitrim County Board to monitor weather ahead of weekend fixtures

Leitrim GAA County Board officials are monitoring the situation as fears grow that the torrential downpour of recent weeks might jeopardise this week's round of Club Championship games.

With pitches all over Tyrone completely flooded during the week, GAA fans are casting anxious glances at the skies ahead of round four of the Connacht Gold Senior and Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championships.

However, Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Terence Boyle confirmed to the Observer that, as of 3 pm on Thursday afternoon, all games are going ahead at the venues originally fixed for the games.

County Board officials will be monitoring the situation and there may be changes of venues for some of Pyramid Bookmakers Junior Championship games fixed for Sunday.

If there is any change regarding fixtures, check out the www.leitrimobserver.ie or on Facebook and Twitter.