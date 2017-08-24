Podium for Dympna Kelly at Ironman Dublin 70.3

Lough Key Tri Club’s Dympna Kelly achieved an incredible third place podium Age Group finish in her first outing over a half Ironman distance event at the annual Ironman Dublin 70.3 event held last Sunday.



This massive event attracted over 2,000 competitors from 38 countries and covers distances of a 1.9km sea swim, 90km bike and 21.1 km run taking in Dublin, Meath and Kildare over the routes and finishing in front of massive crowds in the Phoenix Park.



Kelly covered the course in a total of 5 hours 10 minutes and was first Irish competitor home in her age group in a category won by a UK competitor with an Icelandic triathlete just ahead of her in second. It caps a great season for her having finished 11th at the European Age Group Championships in Austria in June.



Also taking part in Dublin were Tom Cronin who finished just a mere eight seconds behind Kelly in 5 hr 10 and Lorcan Kirwan very close behind also in 5 hrs 15.



Lough Key's Eileen Maxwell and Bernadette Glancy had massive weekends also by becoming the first females from the club to take on a full Iron distance event by taking part in the Hardman Iron Triathlon in Co. Kerry on Saturday.

Maxwell has the distinction of setting the fastest female club time with a 14 hr 52 min finish for the 3.8km swim, 180k bike and 42.2k run.