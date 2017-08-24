No joy for Leitrim in Junior B handball semi-final

Jarlath Scollan & Alan Wrynne, pictured above, before their Junior B semi-final against Mayo's Aidan Connaughton & Lawrence Murphy.

Unfortunately it wasn't Leitrim's day with the Fenagh pair defeated in both games 21-4, 21-8. Leitrim handballers had to concede the Junior semi final and the Over 35s semi final due to injuries.



Fenagh Handball Alley has been selected to host The All-Ireland 60x30 Senior Doubles semi final between Dessie Keegan and Joe McCann (Mayo) and James Brady and Patrick Clerkin (Cavan) on Saturday at 5pm.