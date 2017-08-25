Annaduff to host Stephen Dorrigan All-Ireland Final this weekend

Leitrim GAA’s Centre of Excellence will host an All-Ireland Final next Saturday, August 26, when the All-Ireland U16 C Hurling Finals will be held in Annaduff, with the winners receiving the Stephen Dorrigan Memorial Cup.



Named in memory of former Leitrim and Gortletteragh star Stephen Dorrigan, the competition will feature some of the lesser known lights in the hurling world with the first game scheduled for 11am and the Final fixed for 2.15 on Saturday.