Connacht launch two new away jerseys

Connacht Rugby, in partnership with BLK Sport, unveiled their new Away and European kits for the 2017/18 season as they took to the field to take on Bristol in a pre-season friendly at the Sportsground on Saturday.

The team took to the field in the first half sporting their new away kit which is a striking mix of Cyan and White with a Navy finish. The jersey also features the soaring Connacht Rugby eagle across the abdomen with white shorts and socks.

For the second half Connacht Rugby unveiled their new European kit which is an energetic mix of blue and lime green. The jersey features tonal diagonal lines blending into a powerful lime green. The jersey also features a solid lime green back with finished with Connacht Rugby branding on the lower back.

The Jerseys are made with BLK’s exclusive Exotek fabric throughout the main body. Exotek was created exclusively by BLK to enhance athlete performance, while maximising player comfort and manoeuvrability. Each Jersey features of unique shoulder detail and powerfully solid chest are amplified using a unique silicon gel logo application.

At the launch of the new kit Head of Commercial & Marketing at Connacht Rugby Brian Mahony said “Following on from our very successful launch of our home and outerwear range, we’re excited to launch our new Away and European kit. They are bold and striking kits which give a fantastic alternative to our fans to wear with pride.

“Together the kits complete a really strong range which we hope will have something to suit every taste.”

Commenting on the new-look kit, Bruce Wood, Brand Manager at BLK Sport, said: “With the strong reception of the New Home Jersey and training range, we are looking forward to the new Away and European Jerseys being unveiled.

“There has been an exhaustive design process undertaken, with the final product incorporating aspects from the West of Ireland, and Connacht Rugby. We hope the fans are as happy as we are”.

The new Away and European kit is available for sale today exclusively at the Sportsground and will be available for sale online at www.elverys.ie and in Elverys stores from Monday August 28.