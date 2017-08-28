World University games come to an end for Ailbhe Clancy and Ireland

The World University Games adventure came to an for Ailbhe Clancy and the Ireland women's team earlier today when they were deated by 2-0 by Great Britain in Taiwan's Chang Gung University Stadium.

Ailbhe made her first appearance of the tournament in today's game when she was introduced as a 66th minute substitute but was unable to prevent Ireland from falling to defeat in the 9th/10th place play-off.

Ireland began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Mexico before suffering a 1-0 defeat when they faced Canada in their second game.

Next up for Ireland was a game against Chinese Taipei which finished 1-1 before Ireland emerged victorious on penalties.