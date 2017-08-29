Ireland soccer legend Johnny Giles will holding be Q&A in Keshcarrigan tonight

Former Republic of Ireland international player and manager Johnny Giles will be holding a question and answer session in Gertie's, Keshcarrigan tonight, Tuesday at 8pm.

Giles, a renowned pundit since his retirement, is sure to have many interesting stories looking back on his own playing career with Ireland and Leeds United while his verdict on Ireland's upcoming internationals against Georgia and Serbia is sure to be insightful.

There will be a barbecue on the deck and all proceeds from the night will go towards the John Giles Foundation.

There will also be a raffle with a number of superb prizes including a signed Ireland jersey, two premium tickets worth €250 each and other spot prizes.

There will also be music on the night with Jim and Janes.