Garrison 5 Mile Road Race next Saturday

Devenish GAA host the Centenary Garrison Five Miler next Saturday September 2, at 12 noon.

Proceeds from this year's event will go to Marie Curie in memory of the Club's recently deceased Honorary Club President Michael Joe O'Brien.

Registration for the event will take place in the clubrooms between 8.30 and 9.30pm on Thursday August 31, and Friday September 1, and between 9-11am on the morning of the event.

Entry Fee: 15+ £12/€15; U15 £6/€7.50; Family £30/€40.

Pictured at the launch are club chairman Peter Carty, Mary O'Brien, daughter of Michael Joe and Terry O'Flanagan, senior team joint captain.