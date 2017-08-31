Leitrim Ladies GFA Fixtures & News

Sunday September 3

Junior Championship Final: Annaduff v Bornacoola St Mary’s in Mohill 12.00

Sunday September 10

Senior Championship Final: Dromahair v St. Joseph’s in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 4.00

Intermediate Championship Final: Mohill v Oughteragh Gaels in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00

RESULTS

Senior Championship Semi-Finals: Dromahair 2-18 Kiltubrid 2-8; St. Joseph's 0-10 Glencar/Manorhamilton 1-6

CHURCH GATE COLLECTION

Leitrim LGFA: will hold their annual Church Gate collection at churches throughout the county this weekend, September 2/3. Please support.