GAA news
Local Drumshanbo businesses sponsor Allen Gaels GAA Club
Wayne Gunning of Conway's Corner House Drumshanbo, main sponsor, presents a set of jerseys. Also pictured, from left, Paddy McManus, Ciaran Walsh, Kyle Flynn and Kevin Nolan. Photo by Willie Donnellan
Allen Gaels GAA Club in Drumshanbo recently received sponsorship for the Club's Senior team from two local businesses.
In the picture top, Wayne Gunning of Conway's Corner House Drumshanbo, main sponsor, presents a set of jerseys to the Allen Gaels Senior team. Also pictured, from left, Paddy McManus (Club Chairman), Ciaran Walsh, Kyle Flynn (Captain) and Kevin Nolan (Manager).
In the photo top right Anthony McNulty of Drumshanbo Taxis presents a set of jerseys to the Allen Gaels Senior team. Also pictured are, from left, Shane Walsh, Kevin Nolan (Team Manager), Kyle Flynn (Captain) and Paddy McManus (Club Chairman).
All photos by Willie Donnellan
