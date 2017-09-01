Change of date for Trial Number 10

County Trial No.10 due to take place this Friday in The Blue Devon Dromahair has been moved to this Saturday. Boards open from 6pm for a 7pm start.

National Singles: Massive congratulations to our neighbour and Sligo county player John Joe Dolan who on Sunday last won The National Singles Title in Ennis.

Brother of PDC star Brendan Dolan, John Joe fought back from two sets to nil down to lead 3-2 in sets. Five missed match darts saw the match go to a deciding set and fittingly a deciding leg.

After wiring the bull for a 167 John Joe sealed the title on 25 in two darts. Congratulations John Joe from all here at Leitrim Darts. Fantastic to see a national title brought back to Sligo.