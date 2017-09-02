Heartbreak for Kiltubrid as Mohill draw sees second string through

Kiltubrid footballers went from great joy to outright devastation in the space of a minute as they were denied a place in the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals by virtue of a single point!

Kiltubrid needed to defeat Leitrim Gaels and hope that Mohill lost their clash with Cloone on Saturday evening and the 2005 Leitrim Senior Champions did their part of the bargain as they produced a fantastic display to defeat Leitrim Gaels 1-11 to 0-6.

Kiltubrid actually trailed 0-3 to 0-0 after the first quarter but recovered to be on level terms at halftime, 0-5 apiece. At that stage, Cloone were leading 0-9 to 1-2 against Mohill’s second string and looked on course for a place in the quarter-finals.

And in a fantastic second half display, Kiltubrid held the Gaels to just one solitary point and sealed their win with a fantastic goal from Mickey Earley to seal the victory.

Heartbreakingly for them, however, Mohill staged a remarkable recovery and actually led going into the closing stages only for Cloone to snatch a draw but it was still enough for Mohill to take the final quarter-final place.

Mohill will face Aughnasheelin in the quarter-finals after they secured a morale boosting win and local bragging rights against Fenagh St. Caillin’s, a 3-9 to 2-9 victory that gave them top spot in group one.

Fenagh led 2-5 to 1-5 at halftime but two second half goals from Aughnasheelin secured them a famous victory.

Ballinaglera almost made sure of their quarter-final spot when they stunned neighbours Drumkeerin with a 2-10 to 2-9 victory, a win that lifts them into third place in the group and earns them a meeting with Carrigallen who demolished a poor Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher by a staggering 6-16 to 0-1.

Drumkeerin will meet Cloone in the quarter-finals, both going in under something of a cloud after Drumkeerin’s loss and Cloone’s draw.

The only complication for County Board fixture makers is the involvement of two Mohill teams in the quarter-finals and it is likely the Aughnasheelin and Mohill clash will be played on the Sunday.

The full draw for the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals is as follows:

Aughnasheelin v Mohill

Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels

Ballinaglera v Carrigallen

Drumkeerin v Cloone

Results

Group 1: Aughnasheelin 3-9 Fenagh St. Caillin’s 2-9; Ballinaglera 2-10 Drumkeerin 2-9; Aughavas 1-21 Eslin 0-7

Group 2: Carrigallen 6-16 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 0-1; Kiltubrid 1-11 Leitrim Gaels 0-6; Mohill 1-11 Cloone 0-14