Championship Semi-Final draws on Sunday in Ballinamore

The draws for the semi-finals pairings of this year's Connacht Gold Senior and Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championships will take place on Sunday evening, September 10, in Ballinamore.

Leitrim GAA officials have announced that the draw will take place in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin on Sunday evening following the Intermediate double header that features Aughnasheelin taking on Mohill and Fenagh St. Caillin's playing Leitrim Gaels.

The draw has taken place in Ballinamore in the past leading to the wonderful scene of fans from clubs all around the county standing and listening anxiously to the draw being made over the loudspeaker system.

