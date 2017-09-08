BREAKING: Melvin Gaels v St. Mary's Championship clash moved to Sunday

Leitrim GAA officials have announced that the Melvin Gaels v St. Mary's Kiltoghert clash in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship Quarter-Finals has been switched to Sunday afternoon at 12 noon.

The game was due to take place in Drumkeerin on Saturday evening but with the heavy rain, the pitch has been deemed unplayable and the match switched to Sunday at 12 noon.

No venue has yet been fixed for the rearranged fixture, details will be posted as soon as they are available.