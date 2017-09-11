GAA
Ladies Final and Senior & Intermediate replays fixed for Saturday
Aughawillan's Sean Fox battles past Glencar/Manor's Darren Sweeney and Paddy Maguire. Photo by Wilie Donnellan
Saturday will be a busy day for Leitrim GAA with news that the Senior and Intermediate Men's Quarter-Final replays and the Ladies Senior Final replay have all been fixed for Saturday, September 16.
Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada will host a double header with the Fox Monumentals Intermediate rematch between Fenagh St. Caillin's and Leitrim Gaels throwing in at 3 pm with the Connacht Gold Senior Quarter-Final replay, and a rematch of last year's Final, between Champions Aughawillan and Glencar/Manorhamilton at 5 pm.
Both teams will feature extra-time if necessary.
Leitrim Ladies have also fixed the replay of the Senior Championship Final between Dromahair and St. Joseph's for Saturday, although a time and venue has yet to be fixed.
The following are the fixtures for the weekend.
Saturday September 16
Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Final replay
Aughawillan v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 5.00. Extra-time if necessary
Fox Monumentals IFC Quarter-Final replay
Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 3.00. Extra-time if necessary
Leitrim Ladies Senior Championship Final replay
Dromahair v St. Joseph’s (venue and time to be fixed)
Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Quarter-Final replay: Annaduff v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 6.00. Extra-time if necessary
Dunnes Bar Division 2: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Bornacoola 6.00
RESULTS
Connacht Gold Senior Championship
Quarter-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-20 St. Patrick’s Dromahair 1-7; Aughawillan 1-8 Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-11; Drumreilly 0-11 Mohill 1-17; Melvin Gaels 0-11 St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-4
Relegation Semi-Finals: Allen Gaels 1-8 Annaduff 1-5; Bornacoola 1-9 Gortletteragh 1-12
Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship
Quarter-Finals: Ballinaglera 1-10 Carrigallen 3-10; Cloone 0-10 Drumkeerin 0-11; Aughnasheelin 0-13 Mohill 1-9; Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-13 Leitrim Gaels 1-10
Relegation Semi-Finals: Aughavas 3-18 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 0-7; Eslin 2-9 Kiltubrid 3-13
Ladies Senior Championship Final
Dromahair 2-5 St. Joseph's 1-8
Ladies Intermediate Championship Final
Oughteragh Gaels 3-10 Mohill 1-2
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on