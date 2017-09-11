Ladies Final and Senior & Intermediate replays fixed for Saturday

Saturday will be a busy day for Leitrim GAA with news that the Senior and Intermediate Men's Quarter-Final replays and the Ladies Senior Final replay have all been fixed for Saturday, September 16.

Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada will host a double header with the Fox Monumentals Intermediate rematch between Fenagh St. Caillin's and Leitrim Gaels throwing in at 3 pm with the Connacht Gold Senior Quarter-Final replay, and a rematch of last year's Final, between Champions Aughawillan and Glencar/Manorhamilton at 5 pm.

Both teams will feature extra-time if necessary.

Leitrim Ladies have also fixed the replay of the Senior Championship Final between Dromahair and St. Joseph's for Saturday, although a time and venue has yet to be fixed.

The following are the fixtures for the weekend.

Saturday September 16

Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Final replay

Aughawillan v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 5.00. Extra-time if necessary

Fox Monumentals IFC Quarter-Final replay

Fenagh St. Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 3.00. Extra-time if necessary

Leitrim Ladies Senior Championship Final replay

Dromahair v St. Joseph’s (venue and time to be fixed)

Pyramid Bookmakers Junior A Quarter-Final replay: Annaduff v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 6.00. Extra-time if necessary

Dunnes Bar Division 2: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Bornacoola 6.00

RESULTS

Connacht Gold Senior Championship

Quarter-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-20 St. Patrick’s Dromahair 1-7; Aughawillan 1-8 Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-11; Drumreilly 0-11 Mohill 1-17; Melvin Gaels 0-11 St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-4

Relegation Semi-Finals: Allen Gaels 1-8 Annaduff 1-5; Bornacoola 1-9 Gortletteragh 1-12

Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship

Quarter-Finals: Ballinaglera 1-10 Carrigallen 3-10; Cloone 0-10 Drumkeerin 0-11; Aughnasheelin 0-13 Mohill 1-9; Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-13 Leitrim Gaels 1-10

Relegation Semi-Finals: Aughavas 3-18 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 0-7; Eslin 2-9 Kiltubrid 3-13

Ladies Senior Championship Final

Dromahair 2-5 St. Joseph's 1-8

Ladies Intermediate Championship Final

Oughteragh Gaels 3-10 Mohill 1-2