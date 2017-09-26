Rooney a big fan of new Championship format

With Leitrim GAA County Board officials announcing a major review of adult football structures, Glencar/Manorhamilton manager Aidan Rooney has revealed he is a big fan of the new Championship format and staunchly defended the standard of club football in the county.

Asked about the campaign so far, Aidan reflected on the new six-team group format as he said “The long championship, and I suppose people will sit down and debate and argue about it but I think it has worked, I think it has actually worked.

“Fair play to the County Board, it is a big thing to come up and try and do that is a small county with 12 Senior Clubs. And people will say there is only eight or six Senior clubs but I completely disagree with that. These teams can show, we are Leitrim, we can do it our way.”

And the former Leitrim star and 1994 Connacht Senior Championship medal winner believes the standard is higher than many in the county believe - “We lost to Bornacoola and it kind of woke us up and what it did was it gave a bit of respect to Leitrim football, maybe there are more teams that we give them credit for?

“From the start of the championship, we were always going to be in what was said to be the soft group and it detracted from the overall stature of the championship. That really wasn’t fair on the teams in there, which has been proven since as Drumreilly ran Mohill very close.”

And Aidan believes the more competitive the club game is, the more better the County team will be - “I like to see the betterment of Leitrim football and I’m being genuine about that, the better the football is, the better we are going to be going forward and it is something I’m very cognisant of.”

As for his county final opponents, Aidan spoke before the other semi-final but was obviously full of praise for both possible opponents - “No preference, I don’t really care. We played Carrick earlier in the championship and we played Mohill in the League, Mohill are a fantastic team.

“I suppose Mohill are favourites here today, how will they carry it, the pitch might level the game up a bit, it is heavy. I expect Mohill to win it, no disrespect to Carrick.”