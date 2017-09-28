On Saturday September 30, in Beirnes of Battlebridge there will be a series of talks and workshops around the ambitious theme ‘Could Leitrim become the cycling capital of Ireland’.

These talks are part of a weekend programme of walks and cycles in and around Leitrim Village organised for the first Leisurely Hike + Bike Festival Leitrim.

Following the official opening of the festival at 2pm by Cathaoirleach Finola Armstrong Maguire the speakers include:

l Eileen Gibbons, a member of the Leitrim Recreation Forum, the group who were involved in bringing about the ‘dream project’ – the link between Drumshanbo and Carrick-on-Shannon, which includes the recently opened floating boardwalk on Acres Lake.

l Rob Doyle, one of the leading members of two successful community groups - SLNCR, which developed the Dromahair Demonstration Greenway and Love Leitrim, which was instrumental in bringing about an onshore fracking ban in Ireland.

l Brian Smyth from the Leitrim Development Company to talk about future funding opportunities; and

l Wayne Frankham, a regular electric bike commuter and Seamus Gibbons, owner of Electric Bike Trails.

The workshops will discuss in more detail the potential to build on what Leitrim already has - capitalising on the strength of its communities and the boreens, quiet roads and existing cycle paths that could become part of a comprehensive network that could enable more people to cycle more often.

There will also be two inspirational tales of epic adventures - the story of a Leitrim couple’s leisurely cycle adventure from Mongolia to Leitrim (https://crankandcog.net/), followed by Breifne Earley, local author, speaker and adventurer who walked in the footsteps of O’Sullivan Beare from Beara in Cork to Breifne in Leitrim (https://www.breifneearley.com/).

These talks and workshops are all taking place between 2 and 4.30pm on Saturday September 30, in Beirnes of Battlebridge as part of The Leisurely Hike + Bike Festival Leitrim.

Other activities over the weekend include a Slow Bicycle Race, Dancing at the ‘Crossroads’, bamboo bike displays, bike decorating, Family Flora and Fauna Ramble, leisurely Dawn Walk and Cycle along the canal and a picnic on top of Sheemore. Check out the website for more details: Hike & Bike Festival.

The programme of events for the first Leitrim Hike & Bike Festival this weekend